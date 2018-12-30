Motorcyclist, passenger die in truck accident

A motorcyclist and his passenger were on Sunday crushed to death by a Volvo truck at Somorin/Obantoko road, Abeokuta, Ogun.
Babatunde Akinbiyi, spokesman for Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident occurred around 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Mr Akinbiyi said the accident occurred when the motorcycle rider lost control as he was exchanging pleasantries with another motorcyclist.
“We learnt the rider of the Boxer motorcycle marked ABG 413 VR, was exchanging pleasantries with another bike rider when he lost control on noticing that a Volvo truck was approaching fast behind him.
“The truck eventually crushed him and the person he was carrying to death. The driver did not stop but drove off,” he said.
The TRACE spokesman said that the corpses of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of the Ogun State Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta.
(NAN)
