IPAC chides Ogun branch over endorsement of guber candidate

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has threatened to dissolve its Ogun State chapter for allegedly endorsing the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement, Adekunle Akinlade, for next year’s election in the state.

The council dissociated itself from the endorsement, saying the act was alien to its standard practice, as it does not endorse candidates of any political party.

The branch of the council, led by its state chairman, Abayomi Arabambi, was reported to have led 60 political parties to endorse Mr Akinlade during the APM’s rally held in Abeokuta.

In a statement on Friday, the Secretary of IPAC’s National Media Committee, Akinloye Oyeniyi, said the council “debunked the purported adoption and warned state chapters against dragging the body into such unnecessary mess or risk being dissolved by the national secretariat.”

“We have gotten report of what transpired in Ogun State today and necessary redress is ongoing,” Mr Oyeniyi said. “The national secretariat has spoken to the State Chairman, Abayomi Arabambi, and his Assistant Secretary, Obasanjo Obasesan, and they have both denied carrying out such act.”

It explained its stance further.

“IPAC is the parent body for the entire 91 registered political parties in the Nigeria where ideas on how to better enhance, coordinate, engage and moderate the nation’s political atmosphere in a drive to better the electoral system and promote equality amongst the political parties that will lead to a very transparent, free, fair, credible and non-violent politics.

“IPAC is not a political party but the home of all political parties and their candidates. So, on the purported adoption in Abeokuta, the National Chairman, High Chief Peter Ameh, already directed that an official rebuttal be immediately issued by the Ogun State Chapter in that regard or face sanction, for it is against the principles and letters of the Political Parties Code of Conduct.”

He said the national body was disturbed by the development, even though member parties were free to pursue different political interests.

He noted that the interests being pursued by any party should not be done to harm the interest of others by wrongfully dragging IPAC into any selfish agenda.

Mr Oyeniyi said the national secretariat of IPAC was sounding a fresh note of warning to state chapters not to endorse candidates for elections as it runs foul of the ideals of the council.