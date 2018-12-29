Ondo police comb forest in search of kidnappers

Nigerian police force
Nigerian police force used to illustrate the story

The Ondo State Police Command on Thursday searched the forest around Owo and Akoko area to clear them of kidnappers.

The officers, numbering 87, led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mudashiru Abudulahai, led the raid on some dens of kidnappers. Two suspects were apprehended on Friday.

Several persons travelling on the Owo-Akoko axis have been kidnapped in recent times.

While most of those kidnapped were released after huge sums were paid as ransom, a few were killed by the bandits in the process.

Police Public Relations Officer, Femi Joseph, confirmed that two persons suspected to be kidnappers, were arrested during the exercise.

The two suspects, Jahae Mohammed and Jimoh Ahmed were said to be leaders of the kidnap gang, were apprehended at Ose-Oba-Akoko along Owo-Ikare road by the police special patrol team.

The team reportedly trekked about 20km into the forest along Ose-Oba-Akoko road to bust the two camps of kidnappers.

Mr Joseph, who was part of the search team, said the police team destroyed the camps as the kidnappers had already fled the scene before the arrival of the security operatives.

He said objects such as clothes and shoes suspected to be from their victims, as well as cudgels were recovered and destroyed at the camps.

The police spokesman urged the people to always give useful information at ensuring safety of the communities and travellers in the state.

