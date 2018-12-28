Ogun assembly passes 2019 appropriation bill, three others

Related News

The Ogun State House of Assembly has passed N400 billion as the 2019 Appropriation Bill for the State.

This represents a reduction of about N2.6 billion from the budget earlier presented by the executive.

The passage came about 36 days after Governor Ibikunle Amosun made the proposal. It was passed following the presentation of the report of the finance and appropriation committee by its chairman, Victor Fasanya, who thereafter moved the motion for its adoption, which was seconded by the Chief Whip, Idowu Olowofuja, and supported by the whole House through a voice vote, at a plenary.

The bill was thereafter read clause- by- clause by the Speaker, Suraj Adekunbi, before the members, after which the motion for the third reading was moved by the Minority Leader, Olawale Alausa, and seconded by Akinpelu Aina.

Subsequently, the Clerk of the House, Lanre Bisiriyu, did the third reading of the bill.

The budget proposal was passed with slight adjustments to some agencies’ budgets. This led to an increment of N1.088 billion in the fund initially allocated for recurrent expenditure that was increased from N125.07 billion to N126.2 billion, while capital expenditure was reduced by N3.7 billion, (from the initial N254.1 billion to N250.3 billion).

A further breakdown of the total budget indicated that expected Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) moved from initial N161.2 billion to N159.2 billion, giving a difference of N2 billion, while statutory allocation, Value Added Tax (VAT), expected refunds from Federal Government remained as presented by Governor Amosun.

In addition, the capital receipt of N101.4 billion was slashed to N100.8 billion, giving a difference of over N632 million.

The Speaker while commending his fellow lawmakers and the entire members of staff for their support at ensuring the passage of the bill, directed that the clean copy of the bill be sent to the governor for his assent.

It would be recalled that the State House of Assembly had since 2011 been passing the fiscal year’s budget presented by Governor Amosun before the end of each outgoing year, as part of its resolve to ensure timely implementation.

In a related development, the Assembly equally passed three bills including the Ogun State Legislative Funds Management Law, 2018 which is a bill for a law to make provision for the House of Assembly Legislative funds management and other Matters connected therewith; and the Ogun State House of Assembly Service Commission Law 2018 which is for a law to provide for the Establishment of the Ogun State House of Assembly Service Commission and other matters connected therewith.

It also passed the Statutory Offices (State Emoluments) (Amendment) Law, 2018 – A Bill for a law to amend the Statutory Offices (State Emoluments) Law, 2012.