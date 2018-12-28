Despite Amosun, Buhari assured me of his full support – Ogun APC candidate

Related News

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress in Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, says President Muhammadu Buhari has assured him of his support come 2019.

Mr Abiodun spoke after a meeting with Mr Buhari on Friday.

“I want to thank Mr President for clearing the air as our leader has said and re-affirming that he is the APC candidate for President and I, Prince Dapo Abiodun; I am the APC gubernatorial candidate and I am his candidate.

“Naturally, APC is his party and there is no any other candidate in Ogun State except me. I think that affirmation could not have come at a better time when there is a lot of an ambiguity when people have attempted falsehood and other kinds of misinformation.

“So I am very elated, very reassured that the president has stood by the party and stood by me and I believe that this matter will finally be put to rest and all those that are trying to gain by using the president’s picture on their posters, on their vehicles will finally begin to remove it because it is actually illegal for you to be putting the presidential candidate of another party on the face of the poster of another party,” he said.

Mr Abiodun’s claim is coming five days after the outgoing governor, Ibikunle Amosun, led a leader of an opposition party to a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Amosun, a senatorial candidate of the APC in Ogun State, has vowed to work against his party in the governorship election in the state. Instead, he has publicly supported APM governorship candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, and state house of assembly candidates of the APM.

“He (Buhari) said if a party has adopted him, it is only fair he acknowledges the party and the chairman. That is why we are here,” the governor, a close ally of the president, said.

The Friday meeting was facilitated by a former governor of the state, Olusegun Osoba.

Mr Osoba speaking after the meeting said he and his entourage ”extracted a promise” that Mr President would visit Ogun to personally campaign for Mr Abiodun.

“He has assured us that he will personally come to Ogun State to formally present Prince Dapo Abiodun as his candidate and he assured us that he is clearing the air of any ambiguity whatsoever of any name dropping, any blackmail, any misinformation that anybody may be peddling, that all elections throughout Nigeria, not just in Ogun state people must vote for APC and no other party.

“That is the message that the president gave to us this morning and I also seized the opportunity to present my autobiography which I am going to launch when the president gives me a date,” he said.

The Adams Oshimhole led national executive of the APC recently dissolved the Ogun State party executive saying they could not be trusted to work for the party’s success in 2019. This was after months of face-off between Mr Oshimhole and Mr Amosun after acrimonious primaries.