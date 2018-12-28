Oyetola proposes 11% of Osun 2019 budget for education

Gboyega Oyetola, the Chief of Staff to the outgoing Osun State Governor. [Photo credit: Tropic Reporters]
The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, on Thursday presented the 2019 budget before the state house of assembly.

Mr Oyetola presented a total of N152.756 billion for 2019. The education sector has an allocation of N10,447,801,800. This is equivalent to 11 per cent of the budget.

The financial sector has N37,093,313,000 which is 40.34 per cent and infrastructure has N24,929,917,120 which is 27.11 per cent. These two sectors separately have a greater share than the education sector which came third.

While speaking at the presentation, Mr Oyetola said: “We shall review the school curriculum to achieve value reorientation and to create a sense of worth in our youths. Consequently, History shall be re-introduced in our secondary schools while Civic Education shall be expanded to incorporate the Omoluabi ethos.

“Focused-attention shall also be given to technical and vocational education to inculcate relevant skills for the youth to make them job creators rather than job seekers.

“Our administration remains irrevocably committed to the joint ownership and co-funding of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, and the College of Health Sciences, Osogbo, with the Oyo State Government.”

He also promised to pay workers salaries as and when due.

Osun State 2019 budget is N26.5 billion lower than the 2018 budget.

According to the governor, the state is expecting an Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of N36 billion at “a minimum N3billion monthly” out of the projected total revenue of N150 billion while other funds shall be outsourced from other sources including the Federation Account, grants, aids, investment and others.

Meanwhile, the state’s speaker, Najeem Salaam, promised that the house will quickly consider the proposal as soon as it resumes from recess on January 14, 2019

