FRSC decorates 105 newly promoted officers in Ogun

Road Safety Corps marshall, Boboye Oyeyemi
FILE: Road Safety Corps marshall, Boboye Oyeyemi

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Command, on Friday decorated 105 of its newly promoted officers in the state with their ranks.

Speaking to NAN during the decoration ceremony at the command’s headquarters, Abeokuta, Clement Oladele, the sector commander, said over 150 officers were promoted in Ogun out of the 4,000 promoted nationwide.

He explained that 105 officers who were middle cadre officers and marshals were decorated at the Ogun command, while the promoted senior officers had been decorated at the zonal headquarters in Lagos.

The sector commander urged the officers to dedicate their service to their father land, saying that they should not be carried away with the new ranks.

He stated that the newly promoted officers should be grateful to God, saying that so many people participated in the promotion exercise but few were successful.

Mr Oladele said that the promotion was an opportunity to continue to contribute to national development.

“Over 4,000 people were promoted nationwide and in Ogun State Command we have over 150 promoted officers.

“One hundred and five officers were decorated today and other senior officers were decorated at our zonal headquarters in Lagos by the zonal commanding officer.

“It is the other middle cadre officers and the marshals that were decorated today,’’ he said.

The sector commander, however, commended the president, Muhammadu Buhari for allowing the promotion exercise to take place.

Olanusi Kolawole, one of the newly promoted officers, said that he would continue to show more dedication to duties.

“I will try my best to give back to the corps what has been bestowed upon me and what is expected of me by the grace of God,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that representatives of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) witnessed the decoration ceremony.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.