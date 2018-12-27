Oyo 2019: Politicians approaching us to buy unclaimed PVCs — INEC Official

Related News

An official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday claimed some politicians in Oyo State are approaching the commission to buy Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), in order to rig the 2019 general elections.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), in the state, Mutiu Agboke, made this revelation while delivering a keynote address at a one-day seminar organised for online journalists in the state.

Mr Agboke, while speaking at the event held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) press centre, Iyaganku under the theme “Online journalism and Media integrity in Nigeria”, said

some politicians have approached the commission to buy PVCs, “but none is available for sale in the state”.

He said though 914,529 PVCs are still in the custody of the commission waiting to be collected, none of these PVCs will be sold to the politicians in the state by the commission or any of its staff.

The REC, who did not reveal the identities of the political parties involved, however assured residents of the state of smooth elections devoid of crisis in 2019.

“They are looking for PVCs to buy. They are looking for what is not available because they know that these things are not available. This is the security report at my disposal.

“Tell those who are looking for PVCs to buy that there is none to buy in Oyo state. I can assure you that no INEC staff will sell PVCs to any politician. I can assure you that the process will be free in Oyo state. Those who are looking for PVCs to buy, I won’t give you the name. I don’t have the names.

“But, that is the security report I got and the report did not specify the party and the individual that is involved. They want us to give them PVCs but we can’t give it to them. They want to buy PVCs but there is none to sell in Oyo state.”

Mr Agboke urged journalists in the state to cooperate with the commission in spreading accurate information to members of the public.

He urged journalists to abide by the ethics of the profession at all times.

“All of us are stakeholders. If you are in doubt call INEC. More so, you are online journalists, let us ensure that we have our facts correct. For me in Oyo State, I have nothing to hide, we conducted the election in Eruwa and the people that won, won.”

Meanwhile, the South-west bureau chief of The Nation and an associate editor of Nigerian Tribune newspaper, Bisi Oladele and Wale Ojo-Lanre, respectively while delivering their separate papers, tasked journalists to always abide by the rules and regulations guiding the profession in their day to day reportage.

The duo who said that online journalism has come to stay in Nigeria said journalists must distinguish themselves from ordinary writers considering the fact “that almost everybody is a journalist with the advent of internet and smart phones”.

They agreed that one of the ways for the journalists to differentiate themselves from ordinary writers is for them to cross check their facts, investigate their stories and be conscious of the exiting laws in the land.

Political Parties React To REC’s Allegations

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and the party’s candidate for Ibadan North-west/ Ibadan South-west Federal Constituency, Wasiu Olatubosun, said that his party, ADC was not interested in buying of PVCs as claimed by the REC.

Mr Olatubosun in a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday added that he has raised the alarm in the past but was happy that the commission is now confirming it.

As far as ADC is concerned, we are not interested in buying of PVCs. We in ADC, we have raised the alarm on several occasions that the APC is planning to buy PVCs. They are going round to buy PVCs from people. When I raised the alarm at the INEC stakeholders meeting organised with NOA, the REC said he was not aware and now they are confirming it now.”

Also, the publicity secretary of the state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulazeez Olatunde, in his reaction informed PREMIUM TIMES that only desperate politicians would be interested in buying of PVCs in the state.

Mr Olatunde said, “As far as we are concerned in APC, we are the government to beat. Those party that want to come will be desperate to buy PVCs. A lot of them will want to buy PVCs.

“It is those who have spoilt this country that will be interested in buying of PVCs in the state. They will be desperate to buy PVCs in oder to come back again. As far as we are concerned, we have a structure. That allegation is for those who want to win at all costs but not we in APC

Gubernatorial candidate of the Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN), in the state, Abiodun Bamigboye, challenged the commission to name the political party and the candidate that is approaching the commission to buy PVCs.

Mr Bamigboye also urged the commission to expose the political party and the candidate for prosecution.

“Ours is to challenge the commission to name the political party and the candidate and let the security agencies sanction them according to the law.”