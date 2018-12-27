No hijab in Lagos schools, no votes in 2019, Muslim students group tells candidates

Female students used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: EduCeleb]

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State Area Unit has said that unconditional approval for female students to wear hijab in schools will be one of the criteria its members will use for voting gubernatorial candidates in Lagos state in 2019.

In a statement on Thursday, the group said the head of the MSSN in Lagos State, Saheed Ashafa, made this known at the organisation’s ongoing 106th Islamic Vacation Course holding at the Human Capital Development Center, Noforija, Epe.

Noting that assault on school children over the use of hijab is a violation of their fundamental rights and freedom, he said that the government and school authorities should embrace the use of hijab in schools.

Mr Ashafa explained that when the rights of Muslims are trampled upon, the organisation will address the issues without resorting to violence.

He emphasised, however, that educational development and willingness to allow the use of hijab by female students in schools would form a major basis for supporting any candidate in the forthcoming election in the state.

“Let me get something clear,” he said, “MSSN Lagos is not a political organisation but millions of our members are qualified voters. We have sensitised them enough to get their permanent Voters Cards and the need to be peaceful during the election.

“We have been very careful in taking a position on the governorship election in Lagos State, but something is clear: we will not support any candidate that will pose a challenge to the use of hijab by our members in schools or deny any of our rights..

“We urge the candidates to engage in issue-based campaign and avoid maligning others. We are interested in the ideas that these candidates have to solve the country’s challenges and defamation of character.”

Mr Ashafa also warned principals who still punish female students for using hijab despite the circular from government to desist from doing that.

He said that their action was capable of maligning the peaceful coexistence of people of different faiths in Lagos State, adding that MSSN has made tremendous progress on the matter so far and would not relent.

He said: “First, we are in court. We are a group of people who are civilised. We know the implication when a matter is still in court and the implication of working contrary to that. However, every assault that happens in Lagos is taken up by the society. Probably people think we will take to the street and create chaos in the society. We are not going to go that way. We will follow the constitutional procedures to make our case.

“Recently, a Vice Principal has been removed from office due to assault on hijab. When the issue of Army Cantonment Girls in Ojo happened, we were there, engaged the TGPS of that district and the VP was dismissed immediately alongside some teachers.

“We believe that this is a step in the right direction, even though we are not after anybody being removed from office, but what we are saying is that it is our right, and school children should be able to enjoy the use of use hijab.”

On the ongoing strike embarked upon by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Mr Ashafa asked the government to increase its funding of the education sector.

He faulted the government for the incessant strike embarked upon by the union, saying that it would be wrong to read political meaning into the strike action.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

Oladeinde Olawoyin

Oladeinde Olawoyin reports Business & Economy, Development and Lagos Metro at PREMIUM TIMES. A First Class graduate of Mass Communication from the University of Ilorin, Ilorin, he was nominated in the journalism category of The Future Awards Africa in 2017. Aside maintaining a column titled ‘SATURDAY SATIRE’, he also writes art and culture pieces on weekends. Twitter: @Ola_deinde

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.