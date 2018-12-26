NEMA confirms one dead in Ogun State

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday confirmed the death of one person around Redemption Camp and Sagamu Interchange in Ogun State.

Ibrahim Farinloye, the spokesperson for NEMA, urged anyone whose relation was missing to approach the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Mowe Unit Command, Ogun State, for identification of a recovered body.

“A body of a middle-aged man was found by the road side directly opposite Christopher University before the Redemption Camp on the Ibadan-Lagos expressway this morning.

“The attention of the FRSC Mowe Unit Command was drawn to the body location by NEMA for recovery so that relations could have easy access to the body at the Unit Command,’’ he said in a statement.

In another development, Mr Farinloye said that two different accidents occurred on the long bridge and at Kara-Isheri in Ogun State.

“On the long bridge, a lorry with registration number SMK 550XN laden with iron wire crashed on a 24-seater bus with registration number LSR 653 XT.

“One middle-aged woman and a man sustained injuries but were treated on initial First Aid by NEMA and FRSC officials before being taken to Accidents and Emergency Medical Centre at Lagos Toll Gate, by 7Up.

“Also another 14-seater Lagos painted commercial bus with full passengers with registration number SMK 349 XR lost break at Kara-Isheri, Ogun State and hit a commercial motorcyclist.

“The cyclist sustained minor injury,’’ Mr Farinloye said.

He said that the agency was using this opportunity to appeal to beach revellers and other fun makers to exercise and observe utmost caution and keep an `eagle eye’ on the children for their safety.

“Beach and swimming pools’ operators are enjoined to be vigilant and ensure that their rescuers are on beach and swimming pools side at all times in case of emergencies,’’ he said.

(NAN)

