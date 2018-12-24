NBC reopens Ekiti Radio, TV

Dr Kayode Fayemi, newly elected governor of Ekiti State [Pic: Pulse.ng]
The Commission slammed indefinite suspension on BSES five months ago.

The Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State (BSES) will reopen transmission on January 1, five months after its indefinite closure by National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Governor Kayode Fayemi, broke the cheering news on Monday in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Yinka Oyebode.

This followed NBC directive of its reopening after Mr Fayemi’s intervention.

NAN recalls that NBC shut BSES radio and television on July 15 over various infractions, including unauthorised airing of completely different version of results of July 14, 2018 governorship election in the state.

The re-opening was also sequel to the submission of report of the panel set up by the state government to look into the remote and immediate causes of the closure.

”Following the governor’s engagement with NBC leadership, the regulatory body agreed to payment by instalments of the fines slammed on the station.

”Consequently, the governor approved the January 1, 2019 commencement date, and directed that all arrangements for the re-opening be concluded within the next one week.

”While appreciating NBC management under the leadership of Isha’q Modibbo Kawu for its understanding, Governor Fayemi said government would put necessary structures in place to ensure that BSES is henceforth run professionally,” the statement said.

NAN learnt that Mr Idowu Oguntuase, a senior BSES official, had been appointed Acting General Manager of the corporation, pending the outcome of the White Paper on the Visitation Panel report.

(NAN)

