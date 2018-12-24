Armed robbers attack OAU hostel, kill undergraduate

Obafemi-Awolowo-University-
Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

An Accounting student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Abiodun Babalola, was killed during an attack on his hostel by armed persons in the early hours of Saturday.

The university’s spokesperson, Abiodun Babalola, who confirmed this in a statement late Sunday, said the year three student died as a result of injuries he sustained during an attack on the Adam and Eve hostel, an out of campus students’ residential hostel, along Parakin – Ede road axis of Ile-Ife.

The release stated that the students were attacked in the early hours of Saturday with dangerous weapons by some unknown persons who inflicted varying degrees of injuries on them before carting away their money, phones and other valuables.

“The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile – Ife, have condoled with the parents and family members of a part three student of the Department of Accounting of the University, Abiodun Babalola, who died as a result of injuries he sustained during an attack on the Adam and Eve, an out of campus students residential hostel, along Parakin – Ede road axis of Ile Ife,” the statement highlighted.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Eyitope Ogunbodede, while expressing agony at the loss of the student, said people should place the fear of God far and above worldly materials, wondering what sort of earthly possession would make a man to attack, maim and kill his fellow man.

According to the statement, “He, thereafter, on behalf of the Council, Senate, Staff, Students and the entire University Community, prayed that the Lord would grant eternal rest to the late Abiodun Babalola and the parents and family members the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

