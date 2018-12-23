ASUU, lawyers lament incessant kidnapping in Ondo

Related News

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) Branch, has called on the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to take urgent steps towards addressing the incessant robbery and kidnapping on the Akure-Owo-Akungba road.

In a letter to the governor which was made available to journalists in Akure on Saturday, ASUU expressed concerns over the recent cases of robbery and kidnapping of commuters along that road.

“Our union is constrained to draw your attention to the worrisome state of the security of lives and property on the Akure-Owo-Akungba highway, which is our regular route to work,” the statement which was signed by the chairman of the branch, Sola Fayose, read.

“The incessant nature and unmitigated brazenness with which armed robbers and kidnappers operate on this road are reflectively anarchistic and perilous.

“These untoward developments have negatively affected smooth movements on the road, particularly to our workplace to ply our trade. To say the least, our members, staff and students of AAUA and other commuters now live in perpetual fear of any eventuality while plying the road.

“We, therefore, call on Mr Governor to use his good offices as the Chief Security Officer of the state to take urgent and drastic measures to address this ugly situation.

The union also called on the police, the State Security Service and other security agencies to rise up to their constitutional duty of protecting the lives and property of citizens.

Also, the Elders Council of the Nigeria Bar Association, Akure branch, has demanded the replacement of the police commissioner in the state due to the kidnapping and armed robbery along Akure-Owo road.

The group of lawyers, led by Anthony Adeniyi, called on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to replace Gbenga Adeayanju, the current police commissioner.

“We are not saying the police commissioner is not competent but Ondo State people demand a more competent top officer who can tackle this spate of kidnapping that is causing serious apprehension among our members (lawyers), their family members and the generality of our people in the state,” the group said.

“We can no longer move or travel around freely and the police seem to be doing nothing or not doing enough to stop this trend.

“Some states have more than eight commissioners of police in a year, just to ensure the security of lives and property, nobody is tied permanently to Ondo state, we need unequivocally demand the redeployment of the State Commissioner of police, we are not happy with level insecurity in our state. If this is not done on time, we shall take more drastic action.”