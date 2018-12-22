Accident kills two along Idi Iroko road

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said two persons were killed while two others were injured in an accident involving two vehicles around Animashaun Estate on Idi Iroko road in Ogun on Saturday.
Adekunle Oguntoyinbo, Sango-Ota Unit Commander of FRSC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident happened at about 5.30 p.m.
Mr Oguntoyinbo said a Mack Truck with registration number AAA 330 XX heading towards Sango-Ota from Idi lroko lost control due to brake failure, crossed the road divider and rammed into a Mazda Car marked AAA 152 BK.
“The corpses of the victims had been deposited at Ifo General Hospital, while the survivors were receiving treatment at General Hospital, Sango-Ota,” he said.
He advised motorists to ensure that their vehicles were in proper condition and be cautious during the Yuletide in order to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.
(NAN)
