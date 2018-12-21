APC sets up caretaker committee for Ogun State

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a caretaker committee to replace the dissolved state executives of Ogun State.

This was made known by the publicity secretary of the party, Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a message on the party’s press corp WatsApp platform.

The members of this committee are: Yemi Sanusi, chairman; Ayobami Olubori, secretary, and Tunde Oladunjoye, publicity secretary.

Aside naming the members of the committee, the statement did not give further information.

This is a follow up to the dissolution of Imo and Ogun State executives and the setting up of a similar committee for Imo.

The party leadership had dissolved the executives in both states because it said it cannot trust them to work in favour of the party ahead of the 2019 election.

The governors of both states are currently in conflict with the national body over contested outcomes of their governorship primaries.

Both Governor Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun) and Rochas Okorocha (Imo), after the primaries publicly declared their grievances over their inability to prop up their respective candidates for the governorship seats.

They also indicated their decision to support their candidates (and work against the APC in their states) in the new parties they defected to. The duo have however remained in the party promising to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection bid.

The dissolved Ogun State chapter has since dismissed its dissolution by the National Working Committee (NWC) of party.