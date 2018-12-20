2019: Amosun’s candidate launches guber campiagn, adopts Buhari

Related News

The governorship candidate of Allied Peoples Movement, (APM), Adekunle Akinlade, launched his campaign on Thursday, calling the bluff of his former party, the All Progressives Congress, (APC) which he said denied him the ticket to run.

The ceremony which took place at the Moshood Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta, was attended by a large number of his supporters across the 20 local government areas of the state and chieftains of the party.

Mr Akinlade left the ruling party after the state governor, Ibikunle Amosun, failed in his bid to prop him up as the party’s candidate.

This led to the exit of prominent members of the party in the state and the recent suspension of the party’s state executive by the Adams Oshimhole led national executive.

Mr Amosun, who is running for the senate, has said despite the movement of his aides to the new APM, he would still support President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection but work against the party’s candidate for the governorship seat.

The national chairman of the party, Yusuf Mamman, while handing over a party flag to Mr Akinlade, said the party has adopted Mr Buhari as its presidential candidate for 2019.

He congratulated the members, a bulk of them from the APC, adding that their decision to defect to the APM was a wise decision.

The official called on members to work as family members in ensuring success at the poll.

The director general of the campaign team, Sarafa Ishola, said the party had come to stay.

The former minister encouraged members to put behind them ”the incident of being cheated by the powers that be in the APC”. He urged them to forge ahead towards resounding victory.

He specifically called on party members to work for the victory of the party’s senatorial candidates including the incumbent governor.

Mr Akinlade said the party flag handed to him would be given to ”Governor Ibikunle Amosun of the APC for onward transmission to President Muhammed Buhari, as a symbol of the party’s support for him”.

He commended Mr Amosun, whom he described as a mentor and good leader.