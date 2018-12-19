Ogun PDP factions interpret appeal court ruling differently

Related News

The two factions of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State have refused to see Tuesday’s appeal court ruling as a loss.

The appeal court upturned the October 2 judgment of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta.

The high court had ordered INEC to receive and process the list of candidates from the Buruji Kashamu-backed PDP faction in Ogun State against the pleas of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) which had submitted a list of candidates who emerged at the primaries it organised.

Mr Kashamu became the governorship candidate of the faction led by Adebayo Dayo on the orders of the court, while the Oladipupo Adebutu, who is the candidate for the NWC-backed faction and had earlier been listed by INEC as the party’s candidate, was dropped.

But the NWC appealed the judgment of the high court. It asked the appellate court to nullify the judgment of the lower court and reassign the matter to another judge on the grounds that it was not given a chance to be heard before the judgment was delivered.

Tuesday’s judgment of the appellate court agreed with the appellants and resolved all the issues in favour of the PDP national leadership.

It was the understanding of the appellants that the matter having been resolved in their favour, automatically sacked Mr Kashamu as the party’s governorship candidate and reinstated Mr Adebutu as the authentic candidate.

However, the Kashamu/Abati governorship campaign organisation has rejected the above interpretation of the judgement.

A statement by the Kashamu group on Tuesday said the interpretation by their opponents was misleading.

The statement which was signed by Austin Oniyokor, on behalf of the campaign organisation, said the Court of Appeal did not declare Mr Adebutu as the governorship candidate of the PDP in Ogun State.

Mr Oniyokor said declaring Mr Adebutu as the candidate was not the prayers of PDP who are the appellants in the matter and so such a prayer could not have been granted.

“The Court specifically held that it was not a pre-election matter where the nomination of candidates is in issue since the matter was filed by the Engr. Adebayo Dayo-led Ogun State PDP and not aspirants,” the statement read.

“Having held that it was not a pre-election matter, the Court of Appeal could not have made a pronouncement on the validity or otherwise of the nomination of candidates for the 2019 general election.

“What is more, the 25th of October, 2018 letter written by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) emphatically stated that its decision to accept the list of candidates submitted by the Engr. Adebayo Dayo-led Exco was predicated on three court suits, namely FHC/L/CS/636/2016, FHC/L/CS/1556/2017 and FHC/AB/CS/114/2018. It is only the interlocutory orders in FHC/AB/CS/114/2018 that were set aside.

“The full and final judgments in FHC/L/CS/636/2016 and FHC/L/CS/1556/2017 in favour of the Engr. Adebayo Dayo-led Ogun State PDP Exco which are yet to be set aside and do not have any subsisting appeals against them still remain.

“It should also be pointed out that based on the judgments in FHC/L/CS/636/2016 and FHC/L/CS/1556/2017 in favour of the Engr. Adebayo Dayo-led Ogun State PDP Exco, INEC had in an earlier letter dated 12th April, 2018, informed the PDP of the commission’s compliance with the two judgments of the Federal High Court.

“The extant judgment of the Court of Appeal in this appeal does not finally determine the matter. That is why it ordered that the case file should be returned to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for reassignment of the case to another judge who will hear and determine the originating summons.

“Flowing from the above, we wish to reassure our teeming supporters, party leaders and elders, friends and associates that nothing has changed. The nomination of Senator Buruji Kashamu and all other candidates of the Ogun State PDP based on the valid and subsisting judgments mentioned above has not changed.

“Finally, our lawyers have taken steps to immediately appeal the judgment of the Court of Appeal to the Supreme Court.”

Speaking on the judgment, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Diran Odeyemi, told PREMIUM TIMES that Tuesday’s judgment nullified the October 2, 2018 judgment and other earlier judgments delivered in favour of the Kashamu-backed faction.

“This judgment has invalidated whatever judgment Kashamu and his group have obtained in the past,” stated Mr Odeyemi.

“The judgment implies that Honourable Adebutu is the candidate of the party.

“What we expect from Kashamu, now, is to cooperate with the party and Adebutu so that the party can move forward in the state.”

Mr Odeyemi also noted that once the legal battles were over, the opportunity for a political solution to the Ogun PDP crisis would be explored.

“We know Kashamu has his supporters and support base. We cannot just wish him away, but he will need to cooperate with Adebutu ahead of the elections,” Mr Odeyemi added.