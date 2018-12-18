Ondo govt. restricts commercial motorcycles

Okada-lagos-620x330
Okada riders in Lagos (Photo Credit: Business Hilights)

The Ondo State Government on Tuesday announced a partial ban on commercial motorcycles (Okada) across the state.

It said the activities of commercial motorcycles across its 18 Local Government Areas would now stop at 10 pm daily.

Yemi Owolabi, Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, said in Akure, the state capital that the development was to curb criminal activities and maintain law and order.

According to him, any motorcyclist that is on the street beyond 10 pm must not carry any load and must show evidence of ownership of such motorcycle.

The commissioner stressed that the ban does not affect private motorcycle owners that may be going to work or attending to emergency.

“It has got to the notice of the state government that some people are perpetrating criminal activities under the guise of operating Okada till late hours of the night.

”This has to stop, as the issue of security of lives and property remains priority of the government,” he said.

Mr Owolabi enjoined the public, particularly commercial motorcyclists to cooperate with the government in flushing out criminal elements from the state.

(NAN)

