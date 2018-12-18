2019: APC targets three million votes for Buhari, Sanwo-Olu in Lagos – Tinubu

Related News

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on Monday called on party members to work hard to ensure victory for the party in 2019 general elections.

Mr Tinubu made the call in Ikeja while addressing members at the ACME Road party secretariat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, his deputy, Idiat Adebule, APC governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his running-mate, Obafemi Hamzat attended the meeting.

Mr Tinubu urged members to immediately begin to reach out to residents the need to sustain the development strides in the state and at the federal level by voting for APC.

The APC chieftain described the 16 years of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as years of failures and monumental corruption, saying the opposition should never be allowed to return.

Mr Tinubu further appealed to them.to at least, deliver three million votes for Buhari, Sanwo-Olu and other APC candidates, to further the progress of the state and country.

”We must maintain a strong outing for APC; the party of progress, the party of development, the party of the economy in 2019.

”We must differentiate between a development economy from a container economy of the PDP.

”We must educate our people that, we will not accept or allow Nigeria to be corrupt again, never!

”We have seen the 16 years of their failures and empty promises. We should never allow a return to that era.

”There are six million solid votes in the state. I challenge all of you; your target must be 50 per cent of that votes, three million votes.

”Or the entire six million votes for APC, for Buhari, Osinbajo, for Sanwo-Olu,for senators and other candidates in the state,” he said.

Mr Tinubu commended members for putting the differences of the primaries behind them, urging them to carry the spirit of unity into the elections.

The APC chieftain said the party had not officially inaugurated its campaigns because it was awaiting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to publish final list of candidates.

According to Mr Tinubu, said as soon as the list is released, campaigns would begin in earnest.

Also.speaking, Mr Ambode urged party members to forget past grievances and approach the general elections as a united house.

He said if he could accept the outcome of the governorship primaries, party members should settle whatever differences with one another and work for progress of the party.

“I appeal to all our party members, who are in one way or the other been wronged or feel aggrieved that they should find a place in their heart to let it just be the same way I have accepted the greatness of the party.

”The party is supreme to all our individual interests because it has a common good for all of us and we must find a place in our hearts to let the party reign supreme.

”I want to further appeal to all our party leaders, when there is a platform for reconciliation, they should proceed also to continue to reconcile.

“When there is a platform for compensation, they should also make those promissory notes.

”All our aspirants who are not candidates must be ready to sacrifice for the collective interest of our party. It is very important so that we can move this campaign forward.

”It is only when you win that we can compensate. It is only when we win that we can reconcile. So, let us have that collective decision to move APC forward,“ he said.

Mr Ambode also urged them to give the necessary support to Messrs Buhari, Sanwo-Olu and all the party candidates to ensure resounding victory.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, in his speech, urged residents of the state to reject the PDP, adding the party had no capacity to move the state forward.

He said the state progressed,exponentially, under APC denied the claim by the PDP candidate, Jimi Agbaje that the state was under bondage.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said that a state that had grown to be an economic giant in Africa, with opportunities for residents, could not be said to be under bondage.

The candidate urged the people to keep faith with the APC for more development in 2019.

NAN reports that members present went in excitement when Mr Ambode later raised the hands of Messrs Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat in open endorsement of their joint candidature.

(NAN)