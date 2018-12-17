Ogun PDP Crisis: Adebutu, Kashamu know fate Tuesday

Related News

The Court of Appeal in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Monday adjourned till Tuesday judgment on the appeal filed by the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The party is challenging the decision of the Federal High Court, in Abeokuta, ordering the acceptance by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the list of candidates submitted by the faction of the party in Ogun State loyal to Buruji Kashamu.

Mr Kashamu, the senator representing Ogun East district of the state, currently holds the governorship ticket of the party by virtue of favourable court judgments in the face of a strong resistance from the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

PDP’s NWC is backing a member of the House of Representatives, Ladi Adebutu, whose fate hangs in the balance following the rejection of his name by the INEC after the court ruled that the Bayo Dayo-led faction, which produced Mr Kashamu as its candidate, is the authentic faction.

The appeal, on which judgment would be delivered on Tuesday was filed by the national leadership of the party backing Mr Adebutu, contesting the order of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, which enforced the subsisting judgment of the court in Suit No. FHC/L/CS/636/2016.

In the ruling delivered by the Federal High Court, Abeokuta on October 2, the court held, among others, that:

“An order of interlocutory injunction is granted directing the 1st Defendant (INEC) to accept or process only the list of candidates of the PDP for the 2019 general election in Ogun State authenticated by the plaintiffs as having emerged from primaries conducted by them for the House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senatorial and Governorship elections and submitted by the Plaintiffs or their authorized nominees pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“An order of interlocutory injunction is granted restraining the 1st Defendant (INEC) by itself, servants, officials, agents or privies from accepting, processing or publishing the name/s of any person/s purporting to be a nominated candidate/s of the PDP from Ogun State for the House of Assembly, House of Representatives, senatorial or governorship election except those who emerge from primary elections constituted by delegates authenticated by the Plaintiffs, convened and conducted by the plaintiffs for the election/nomination of 2nd Defendant’s candidates in Ogun state pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“An order of interlocutory injunction is granted restraining the 2nd – 4th Defendants (PDP, Secondus and National Secretary Ibrahim Tsauri) from convening, conducting or organizing a National Convention of the PDP for the nomination of the Presidential candidate of the party without the authentic delegates from Ogun State listed in Schedule A attached to this originating summons (as authenticated and accredited by the Plaintiffs) in attendance and voting pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“An order of interlocutory injunction is granted restraining the 1st Defendant (INEC) by itself, its members, employees, servants, agents or privies from accepting, processing and or publishing (for the purpose of the 2019 general elections) the name of any person purporting to be the nominated presidential candidate of the PDP (notwithstanding that such a name is submitted by the National Executive Committee of the PDP or persons claiming to act for it) when such a person claiming to be the Presidential candidate of the PDP is a product of any National Convention convened, organized and/or conducted by the 2nd to 4thDefendants (PDP, Secondus and National Secretary Ibrahim Tsauri) or persons claiming to act for them, without the authentic delegates from Ogun State including the Applicants herein and others listed in Schedule A attached to the originating summons (as authenticated and accredited by the Plaintiffs) in attendance and votingpending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“An order of interlocutory injunction is granted restraining the 1stDefendant (INEC) by itself, its members, employees, servants, agents or privies from accepting, processing and or publishing (for the purpose of the 2019 general elections) the name/s of any person/s purporting to be (a) nominated candidate/s of the PDP from Ogun State or presidential candidate of the PDP (notwithstanding that such nomination is submitted by the National Executive Committee of the PDP or persons claiming to act for it) when such person/s claiming to be candidates of the PDP for the general elections is/are (a) product/s of any unity list or consensus arrangement which bypasses the prescribed electoral process of the PDP, particularly the electoral colleges constituted by delegates including the Ogun State delegates listed in Schedule A attached to this originating summons(as authenticated and accredited by the Plaintiffs) in attendance and voting pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

Dissatisfied with the orders of the court, the national leadership of the PDP filed the appeal at the Court of Appeal in Ibadan.

In the appeal, the PDP, through its counsel, Emeka Etiaba, wants the court to set aside the orders of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, in the judgment enforcement proceedings and order a reassignment of the case to another judge of the Federal High Court.

Lead counsel to the Adebayo Dayo-led Ogun State PDP faction, Alex Izinyon, vehemently opposed the prayers sought by the appellants.

He said a party in perpetual violation of positive and subsisting orders of court cannot justifiably seek favour from the same court it had treated with contempt.

Besides, he contended that appellants had the opportunity to state their case at the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, after they were served and chose to stay away from the court on October 2, and so could not in good conscience ask the Court of Appeal to set aside the orders made against them in a judgment enforcement proceedings.

Mr Izinyon submitted that if the appellants were dissatisfied with the orders made on the 2nd of October, 2018, the proper thing for them to have done was to appeal the judgment in FHC/L/CS/636/2016 upon which the extant orders were predicated.

When lawyers to both parties had made their submissions, the court formulated a question which it asked both parties to address, namely: whether the matter before it was a pre-election matter or not.

Both parties, however, went separate on the matter. While Mr Etiaba said it was not a pre-election matter, Mr Izinyon held that it was a pre-election matter relying on the 4th Alteration to the 1999 Constitution.

Section 285( 9) states that, “Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in this Constitution, every pre-election matter shall be filed not later than 14 days from the date of the occurrence of the event, decision or action complained of in the suit.”

On the strength of this, Mr Izinyon argued that the appeal was statute-barred by the provisions of the Fourth alteration to the 1999 Constitution.

After further arguments and submissions from both parties, the three-member panel of justices of the court, comprising I. O. Bada (presiding), H.S Tsammani and N. Okoronkwo, adjourned till Tuesday for judgment.