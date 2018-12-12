Why Ekiti residents should vote Buhari – Deputy Governor

Related News

The Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Bisi Egbeyemi, has called on the citizens of the state to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari to guarantee a better future for the state.

Mr Egbeyemi said the APC-led federal government was executing key projects in the state that will benefit the people.

The deputy governor spoke at a meeting with party supporters in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday.

He said the federal government was carrying out a rail line project to connect Ekiti with Osun State.

Mr Egbeyemi assured the people of more capital projects and empowerment programmes that would change their lives if Mr Buhari is re-elected in 2019.

He also said that Governor Kayode Fayemi was instrumental to the inclusion of Ekiti in the rail project, as it would boost the state’s economy when completed.

The deputy governor also urged the people of the state to vote for all APC candidates in the 2019 general elections to help the party

implement its manifesto for the benefit of the masses.

“All I want you to do for us is to pray for this government and to support us. This is the first time Ekiti will be in connection with the federal government,” he said.

“By February, there is going to be an election and we want every Ekiti man and woman to support us by voting for Buhari.

“Once that is done, you have a man up there and he is one of the best. I don’t need to tell you that Kayode Fayemi is one of the closest

governors to President Buhari.

“I want to tell you before March or April, you will know what will be coming to this state by the grace of God.

“The rail line that is coming from Osogbo, it was through the efforts of Kayode Fayemi that Buhari included Ekiti in the project.

“Ekiti was not in the project but Buhari said Ekiti must be included

asking why Ekiti was not having a rail line.

“There are more goodies that will come from the Federal Government but

we must vote APC and ensure that Buhari returns for the second term.”