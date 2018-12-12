Why APC must go – Oyo ADC gubernatorial candidate

Related News

The Oyo State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Olufemi Lanlehin, has thrown his weight behind the restructuring of Nigeria saying the present presidential system of government is “too expensive, corrupt and unproductive.”

Mr Lanlehin spoke while addressing a press conference on Wednesday in Ibadan.

“I am going to be a governor who will support the restructuring of this country because the presidential system is too expensive, corrupt and unproductive. The President can bring his wife, they just bring anybody to be appointed. Things must change.”

Mr Lanlehin said members of his party have taken the struggle to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state as a concerted effort.

The candidate who represented Oyo South District in the Senate between 2011 and 2015 said he was sure that anyone trying to continue Governor Abiola Ajimobi’s “legacy” would not be accepted by the people of the state.

“The government must be sent out,” he said.

“And by the grace of God, it will be achieved. All our industries must be revived. Every two weeks they go and attract investors but tell me how many of them have you seen? We are going to take over the government of Oyo State.

“I can assure you that when I become governor, I still have my legs and head with the people. You must not leave your people.

“I know how painful it is when I see people without jobs for years. And when I was in the Senate, I opened a file of CVs. We are going to revive the agricultural sector and we are going to provide jobs for the unemployed.”

Mr Lanlehin said he would bring back trade schools if elected as governor.

“If you are a degree holder, we will find you jobs but you must contribute to the society. We are going to restore our education sector as far as the Constitution allows us to do.”

Mr Lanlehin also spoke about a former governor of the state, Rashidi Ladoja, who dumped the ADC for Zenith Labour Party.

“Governor Ladoja today remains my leader, he remains my father and leader and a person I have a lot of respect for. We were together in the NADECO. He was in the Senate while I was in the House of Representatives representing Ikeja Federal Constituency. But for one thing or the other, he is no more in ADC.”

He said although Mr Ladoja has left the ADC, it remains the party to beat in the elections.

“We have the likes of other political bigwigs in the state who are in our party,” he said.

“They are going to lead our campaign. One of them is a former secretary to the stays government, Chief Michael Koleoso, another former SSG, Chief Olayiwola Olakojo, and another former SSG, Dr. Busari Adebisi.”

Present at the press conference were the candidates of the party for the National Assembly.