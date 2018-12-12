Nigerian undergraduate arrested for allegedly stabbing boyfriend to death

Related News

The police in Oyo State on Wednesday paraded a 23-year-old final year female student of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Abiodun Olabisi, for allegedly stabbing a fresh graduate of the university, Lekan Adegun, to death.

Ms Olabisi was among suspects the Commissioner of Police in the state, Abiodun Odude, paraded at the state police headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan on Wednesday.

Mr Odude said detectives attached to the Owode, Ogbomoso police state station arrested the Department of Biochemistry student after the incident last month.

The police chief told journalists that Mr Adegun had just completed his studies and was awaiting mobilisation by the National Youth Service Corps when he was allegedly stabbed to death by Ms Olabisi.

He said the suspect and the deceased were cohabiting in the usual students’ tradition of “trial marriage” at Phoenix area, Stadium Road, Ogbomoso, before the incident.

“The incident happened at about 8 p.m on 21/11/2018 following a quarrel arising from petty jealousy. The victim, a graduate of Transport Management, who was stabbed in the chest, was later rushed to the Bowen University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso but died before he could be attended to,” Mr Odude said.

He added that the kitchen knife Ms Olabisi allegedly used in committing the crime had been recovered and the suspect had been arraigned in court.

He also revealed that a 300-level student of the same LAUTECH, Aremu Mayowa, was arrested by the F-SARS of the Oyo State Police Command for allegedly using social media platforms to lure female students of the university to his residence and raping them.

Mr Odude said, “The modus operandi of the suspect was to pose as a friend in WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms, deceiving unsuspecting female victims and luring them to his house after promising to register them in an imaginary dancing school.

“The suspects would then prey on his victims whom he would rape mercilessly under duress, and would threaten to blackmail them in order to discourage them from reporting the crime to the police”.