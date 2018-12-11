Customs intercepts Indian Hemp worth N379 million

Indian Hemp
Indian Hemp. [Photo credit: Kasapa FM]

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone “A” of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it intercepted 3,792 kg of Indian Hemp worth N379, 200, 000 along the Oyo/Osun border within the past four months.

FOU Zone A Customs Area Comptroller, Mohammed Aliyu, told journalists on Tuesday in Lagos that the unit also intercepted contraband with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N5.1 billion within the same period.

“For the period under review, the breakdown of the seizures recorded with their appropriate Duty Paid Values (DPV) from Aug. 17 to Dec. 10, accumulated to N5.1 billion.

“The seized items include: 24 unit of seized vehicles and 34 exotic vehicles worth N784, 411,452 on detention; 39,664 bags of foreign parboiled rice (equivalent of 66 trailers) worth N525.6miilion, 3,252 frozen poultry products; 2,887 jerry-cans of vegetable oil worth N31.1million.

“Also, 3,792 parcels of Indian Hemp worth N379.2 million, 5x20ft containers of unprocessed wood worth N30million, 2,520 bales of used clothing worth N30.2 million, 710 cartons of Tramadol worth N808 million among others.’’

The FOU boss, however, commended the media for disseminating information on the dangers inherent in such dangerous importation.

He promised that the unit would continue to suppress smuggling, facilitate legitimate trade and protect the nation’s security.

(NAN)

