Amosun will soon join my campaign team — Ogun APC Guber Candidate

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday, said Governor Ibikunle Amosun will be part of his campaign team, in spite of Mr Amosun’s grouses against the party.

Mr Abiodun stated this while addressing a press conference at his Iperu-Remo home, where he presented his running mate, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, and his manifesto for the 2019 election.

He expressed optimism that as soon as he kickstarts his campaign, the governor would be engaged in it.

Mr Amosun has been at loggerheads with the APC leadership over the rejection of his preferred candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, who has since defected to the All Progressives Movement (APM) and secured the governorship ticket of the party.

The governor, who disclosed that he visited the party leadership 28 times to lobby for the APC ticket for Mr Akinlade but to no avail, has since declared that he would support Mr Akinlade during the election.

However, Mr Abiodun at the press conference maintained that Mr Amosun remains a member of the APC and a leader who is well respected and also believes in the party.

He said the outgoing governor would be glad that his party, the APC, wins the elections across the state.

Mr Amosun is himself running for the Senate on the ticket of the APC, although most of his loyalists have moved over to the APM.

Speaking on the crisis in the APC, Mr Abiodun said it was not unusual for such to happen but expressed optimism that it would soon fade away, as the party has already put a mechanism in place to resolve all differences.

‘’It is not unusual to have internal wrangling. The mechanism has been put in place by the party to resolve all outstanding issues. I am confident that all issues will be resolved. It is just a matter of time as the election draws nearer,” the ruling party’s candidate said.

While unveiling his manifesto, Mr Abiodun said his running mate is from Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state, adding that if elected as governor, he would build on the work of the outgoing governor.

He highlighted his manifesto to include improving citizens’ confidence and trust in government through transparent and accountable leadership, developing and enhancing the value chain for the abundant natural, oil and mineral resources of the state for the economic and social development of the citizens.

Others are improving human capital development through greater investment in qualitative education, skill acquisition as well as entrepreneurship; and improving the ranking of the state on local and global ease of doing business index so as to promote and encourage local and foreign direct investment.

Mr Abiodun also said his administration would improve productivity, mobility and connectivity through the provision of adequate physical road infrastructure across the state, with particular emphasis on the rural areas; and work towards a higher level of prosperity, equity, fairness and justice for all.

He said the administration will improve the provision of primary health care to ensure availability to all citizens, provide at least one medical centre of excellence in each senatorial district, and promote and sustain inter-ethnic/ inter-religious harmony among the diverse people and cultures in the state.

“My government shall provide good accountable governance through the provision of quality leadership to all. Our administration, as a basic purpose, shall provide the citizens of Ogun State good service,” the APC candidate pledged.