Ogun monarch traces lineage to Ile-Ife, pledges to work with Ooni

The Akarigbo of Remo Kingdom in Ogun State, Adewale Ajayi, has traced his lineage to Ile-Ife and pledged to work with the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, to promote unity among the Yoruba.

Mr Ajayi made the pledge during his courtesy visit to the Ooni in his palace on Monday in Ile-Ife.

He said the Akarigbo migrated from Iremo Quarters in Ile-Ife, adding that the history of his kingdom would not be complete without relating it to Ile-Ife perceived as the cradle of the Yoruba.

The Remo monarch called on all Yoruba monarchs to support the Ooni and other kings in Yoruba land in their unification efforts.

The Ooni, in his remarks, commended the Akarigbo for his efforts in uplifting the Yoruba ethnic stock.

He promised that he would always support the Akarigbo in all his endeavours and efforts to promote love and progress in Yorubaland.

According to him, the relationship between Ile-Ife and Remo kingdom is very cordial.

The Ooni later led the visiting monarch to the Opa Oranmiyan Shrine where spiritual rites were performed. (NAN)