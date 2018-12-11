N2.7bn worth of goods seized in one month in Lagos – Customs

Nigerian Custom officers
The Nigerian Customs Service, Zone A, Lagos has said it seized goods valued at N2.7 billion smuggled through the Lagos border over the past four weeks.

Abubakar Mohammed, the unit’s boss, said this on Tuesday while announcing to journalists the seizure of 3,792 kilograms of Indian hemp coming from Ghana.

According to Mr Mohammed, the prohibited drugs, with a street value of N379, 200, were intercepted along the Ogun and Oyo States axis, with two suspects arrested and detained.

The customs official said the seizure was made three weeks ago, alongside other contraband goods such as rice, tramadol, pangolin scale, poultry products, vegetable oil, vehicles, and others.

“This is the third time I am having this press conference with you since I was posted here four months ago,” he said.

“This seizure is a special one because we are going to the end of the year. Before the end of the year, I have a gift for Nigerians.

“For the first time, since the history of Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, we have a big seizure of dangerous drugs, (which) is why I said I have a gift for Nigerians.

“The customs service is not just for revenue generation but to defend the course of the nation. Just imagine the danger this may pose to those (who would have taken) them.

“We are going to destroy them, so they will (not find their) way back to the society.”

Among the seizures, were 39,664 bags of 50 kilogrammes rice worth N525, 639,228; 710 cartons of Tramadol valued at N808, 000, 000; and 34 vehicles of different types with 784,411,452 as its value.

