Traffic Robberies: Lagos Assembly makes case for undercover police, road repairs

Related News

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday condemned the increasing rate of armed robbery on Lagos roads, especially in traffic gridlock, and called for undercover police to curb the situation.

This followed a motion moved by Desmond Elliot (APC- Surulere I) under the matter of urgent public importance on the floor of the House.

Mr Elliot drew the attention of the House to cases of robberies in his constituency, especially in traffic congestion, saying there is the need to urgently tackle the scourge.

According to him, men of the underworld usually take advantage of the gridlock to rob motorists and commuters, saying there should be 24-hour security on roads.

“The police should increase the number of undercover police officers and secure all the black spots on our roads.

“The Director General of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) should ensure that his men properly man our roads,” Mr Elliot said.

Contributing, Rotimi Olowo (APC- Somolu I), added that street lights provided in his constituency were not working at appropriate periods.

Mr Olowo, who advised the House to mandate the state Public Works Corporation (PWC) to block all potholes on Lagos roads, said that men of LNSC should work closely with the police to ensure security.

Also speaking, Yinka Ogundimu (APC-Agege II), said that robbery was not limited to any area in the state and called on the undercover police to comb all black spots and arrest criminals.

Adebisi Yusuf (APC-Alimosho I) added that street trading should be discouraged, saying that most criminals disguised as traders on the roads, while some intentionally cut the roads to perpetrate crime.

Tunde Braimoh (APC- Kosofe II) said that there was always an increase in crime rate during end of the year and at electioneering period.

“What we need is beyond patrol by police. They cannot patrol when the roads are blocked. They can station themselves in strategic places and work with the LNSC men to arrest the robbers,” he said.

Other lawmakers took turns to buttress the need for undercover police in many places, to reduce crimes.

Meanwhile, the House has confirmed the six nominees of Governor Ambode for both the Lagos State Public Procurement Commission and the state Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House had screened the nominees on December 4.

Fatai Idowu was confirmed as the General Manager, Lagos State Public Procurement Commission while Elizabeth Ariyo was confirmed as the chairman of the board of TESCOM.

Also confirmed as members of the TESCOM board were Jacob Ashaka, Sidikat Smith, Adeleke Kara and Hadijat Hassan.

The nominees were confirmed after a voice vote conducted by the speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa.

He directed the clerk of the House, Azeez Sanni, to communicate the House approval to the governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

(NAN)