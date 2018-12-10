Ekiti: Court dismisses Oni’s eligibility case against Fayemi

Related News

The Federal High Court in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, has dismissed a case brought against Kayode Fayemi, challenging his candidacy for the July 14 governorship election.

The suit brought by a former governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni, asked the court to declare that Mr Fayemi was not eligible to contest the election because he was not validly nominated having failed to resign his position as minister of mines and steel development 30 days before the party primaries.

Mr Oni lost the APC governorship primary to Mr Fayemi who won the eventual election.

Mr Oni also asked the court, through his counsel, Anthony Adeniyi, to declare Mr Fayemi ineligible for the election given that he was indicted by the Justice Silas Oyewole-led commission of inquiry set up by former governor Ayo Fayose to investigate his first tenure between 2010 and 2014.

The suit also sought the withdrawal of the certificate of return issued to Mr Fayemi and to declare Mr Oni as the duly nominated APC candidate and as well duly elected governor in the July 14 election.

But Mr Fayemi’s lawyer, Rafiu Balogun, urged the court to strike out Mr Oni’s suit for lack of merit, saying his client was not a civil servant nor an official of the APC, hence the resignation clause was not binding on him.

Mr Balogun also argued that an Abuja court had quashed the decision of the commission of inquiry which indicted the governor.

The suit was initially filed by Mr Oni at an Abuja division of the Federal High Court before Justice Babatunde Quadri but was transferred to Ekiti when the judge was elevated to the Appeal Court.

Reading a decision on the matter on Monday, the presiding judge, Uche Agomoh, held that the case was “completely lacking in merit.”

She declared that Mr Fayemi was validly nominated by the APC and that he was not a public officer envisaged by the Electoral Act, 1999 Constitution and Party Guidelines to resign before contesting.

The court also held that the “purported” indictment by the Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by Mr Fayose could not stand, having been set aside by a court of coordinate jurisdiction.

“Indictment does not satisfy the definition of conviction. He cannot be disqualified,” she held.

“The issue of 30 days resignation before election does not apply in this case,.”

The judge, in agreeing with the position of the defence, said the applicant’s claim that Mr Fayemi was an official of the APC and a public servant could not be proved.

According to the judge, Mr Fayemi, as a minister of the federation was not a public servant but a political office holder and appointee of the president, hence the 30 days resignation stipulation did not apply.

However, reacting to the judgment, Mr Adeniyi said further action would be determined soon, stating: “We are going to study this judgment to determine the next cause of action”.

Mr Fayemi’s counsel hailed the judgment describing it as “wonderful.”

“The court agreed with the positions of the law in arriving at the verdict,” said Mr Balogun.

In his reaction to the ruling, Mr Fayemi said it was democracy at play.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode, on Monday, the governor urged his supporters to remain calm in the face of the favourable judgment by the Federal High Court in Ekiti, dismissing the suit.

Mr Fayemi emerged as the governorship candidate of the APC in a keenly contested primary, which had two former senators and two former governors among the over 20 aspirants seeking the party’s ticket.

Although Mr Fayemi was favoured to clinch the ticket, the outcome of the primaries generated bad blood.

Supporters of Mr Oni, who was the runner-up in the primary, shortly before the suit was filed, complained that Mr Fayose had cut them off from the mainstream party activities shortly after he emerged the candidate of the party.

The supporters reportedly encouraged Mr Oni to file a suit in court to seek to upturn the emergence of Mr Fayemi.

Mr Fayemi in the statement urged his supporters to see the eligibility suit instituted by Mr Oni and the judgment as part of the beauty of democracy.

He said Mr Oni did the right thing by going to court to challenge the process and not resorting to self-help.

“Going to court to seek redress or judicial interpretation of contentious issues would help in deepening our democracy,” the governor said. “In this particular case, Ex-Governor Oni has done the right thing in seeking the intervention of the court.”

The governor said now that a court of competent jurisdiction had given the issue an appropriate interpretation, his supporters and Oni’s should remain calm and focus on achieving victory for APC in the forthcoming elections.