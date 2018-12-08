LAUTECH appoints new VC, two others

Related News

The governing council of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, has announced the appointment of a new vice-chancellor and two other principal officers.

A statement by the institution’s public relations officer, Lekan Fadeyi, named Michael Ologunde, a renowned professor of food science, as the new vice chancellor.

The council also appointed Kayode Ogunleye as registrar and Abayomi Okediji as bursar.

The newly appointed vice chancellor will take over the running of the institution from the incumbent, Adeniyi Gbadegesin, whose five-year tenure will end on Feb. 14, 2019.

The council said that Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State and his Osun State counterpart, Adegboyega Oyetola, had approved the appointments as recommended by the Dapo Afolabi-led governing council.

It hinted that the position of the University librarian would be filled soon.

“The council at its 135th special meeting held last week had directed that the vacancy in the position be re-advertised while the process of appointing a new University Librarian be concluded on or before Jan. 25, 2019,” it said.

The statement explained that the appointments would take effect from Feb. 14, 2019. (NAN)