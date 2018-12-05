2019: PDP says Ibadan rally to galvanise South-west to elect new president

PDP Chairman, Uche Secondus
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the South-west presidential zonal rally scheduled for Thursday in Ibadan, Oyo State, is another major step in galvanising the people of the zone to elect a new president in 2019.

The director, media and publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

Mr Ologbondiyan said the rally ”would accentuate PDP’s deepened consultation with leaders of the zone toward capturing power in 2019”.

He said that the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation (PPCO) had noted that the South-west zone had already embraced the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He said that the decision was because of Mr Abubakar’s ”proven capacity, transparency and all-inclusive stance, which the region required to move forward and realise its full potentials”.

The spokesman said that the South-west holds a leading position in many critical sectors.

He said the people of the region are very resourceful, industrious and creative. (NAN)

