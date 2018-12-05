182 bag First Class as OAU holds 43rd convocation

Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)
Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

About 182 graduates will receive First Class degrees at the 43rd convocation of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, out of 13,492 graduating students.

The chairman of the ceremonial committee, Oluseye Bolaji, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Ile-Ife.

Mr Bolaji, a professor, said that the convocation would involve graduates of the 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 academic sessions.

He added that the event would hold between December 11 and 14.

Mr Bolaji added that the convocation lecture entitled, “University Education in Nigeria: Revisiting the Ife Dream,” would be delivered by a retired professor of History and Second Republic senator, Banji Akintoye.

The committee chairman also said exhibition of research activities carried out in the faculties and units of the university would be unveiled as part of the activities during the convocation. (NAN)

