Ogun PDP Crisis: Supreme Court dismisses request to nullify Kashamu’s candidacy

Buruji Kashamu, the senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by the Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, seeking to suspend a Federal High Court decision which recognised the Buruji Kashamu-led faction of the party.

In a decision on Wednesday, the five-member panel of the court, led by Bode Rhodes-Vivour, also awarded a fine of N100,000 against all parties in the matter. The panel asked the Kashamu-led faction to bring copies of their arguments within seven days from Wednesday.

Following the decision of the federal high court which compelled the national leadership of the PDP to accept a list of delegates loyal to Mr Kashamu, Mr Secondus had approached the Appeal Court to request a nullification of the primaries where the said delegates elected Mr Kashamu as the party’s flag bearer for the PDP in Ogun State.

Mr Secondus also asked the apex court to order an accelerated hearing of his request at the Court of Appeal.

When the matter was called on Wednesday, however, Mr Kashamu’s lawyer, Alex Izinyon, said he just received the copies of the motion filed at the apex court.

Subsequently the court asked Mr Izinyon to file a response to the motion in seven days.

The court faulted the applicant’s decision to approach a Supreme Court with a request, for the stay of an order made by the Federal High Court.

It struck out the request and ordered the parties to wait for a definite order by the Appeal Court, regarding the case.

The apex court said it cannot make the required order unless the appeal court has given a definite decision of the matter

With the latest decision, Mr Kashamu remains the party’s flag bearer, until any further decision is made by the higher courts.

