Four of six kidnapped Osun college workers regain freedom

Four out of the six kidnapped staff of the Osun College of Technology, Esa-Oke, kidnapped on Tuesday by unknown gunmen have regained their freedom.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command in Osun, Folashade Odoro, disclosed this on Wednesday to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Osogbo.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the escape of two students of the college from their abductors.

Mr Odoro, however, declined to give further details relating to thei freedom of the four workers but said police operatives were still working towards the release of the remaining four.

Gunmen on Tuesday,kidnapped two students and six staff of the college. One staff who tried to escape from the kidnappers was killed by the gunmen.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer, Adewale Oyekanmi, said on Wednesday that the staff were attacked and kidnapped around 4:30 p.m., while leaving the college premises after the close of work on Tuesday.

Mr Oyekanmi said the gunmen blocked Esa-Oke Road which leads to the college campus, stopped the vehicles of staff and abducted them.

“One of the staff was shot and killed when he did not stop and was trying to escape (from) the gunmen in his car.

“So far, the gunmen have not made contact with the family of the kidnapped persons or with the school management.

“The police, DSS and men of the OPC are helping in combing the bushes to see if they can rescue the kidnapped staff,” he told NAN.