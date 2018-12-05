Lawyers in Ekiti issue one week court boycott over killing of colleague

Ekiti State high court used to illustrate the story. [PHOTO CREDIT: Nigerian Tribune]
Ekiti State high court used to illustrate the story. [PHOTO CREDIT: Nigerian Tribune]

Members of the Nigerian Bar Association in Ekiti State have issued a one week boycott of the courts in the state, in protest of the kidnap and killing of their colleague, Adeola Adebayo.

Mr Adebayo, who was kidnapped on November 17, was found dead on December 1, after his abductors had collected a ransom from his family members.

The lawyers began a protest on Monday, with a petition to the Ekiti State, the SSS and the Police, demanding the deployment of security personnel to arrest the culprits.

Mr Adebayo was the secretary of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikole-Ekiti branch.

The notice of the boycott, dated December 3, 2018, was signed by the secretary of the Joint Committee of Ekiti Bar, Temidayo Akeredolu, and addressed to the chief registrar, Ekiti State Judiciary.

The notice, which has as title, “Re: Kidnap and Eventual Killing of Adeola Adebayo Esq, Notice of Boycott of all Courts in Ekiti State,” stated that the boycott was sanctioned by the joint committee.

It also noted that the protest held on Monday was to request the immediate arrest and prosecution of the “bloodthirsty harbingers of death ‘who’ kidnapped and killed Adeola Adebayo.”

“This is to further drive home our request as stated above and to also demand that government should take responsibility for the security of lives and property,” the notice highlighted.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.