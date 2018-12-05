Lawyers in Ekiti issue one week court boycott over killing of colleague

Related News

Members of the Nigerian Bar Association in Ekiti State have issued a one week boycott of the courts in the state, in protest of the kidnap and killing of their colleague, Adeola Adebayo.

Mr Adebayo, who was kidnapped on November 17, was found dead on December 1, after his abductors had collected a ransom from his family members.

The lawyers began a protest on Monday, with a petition to the Ekiti State, the SSS and the Police, demanding the deployment of security personnel to arrest the culprits.

Mr Adebayo was the secretary of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikole-Ekiti branch.

The notice of the boycott, dated December 3, 2018, was signed by the secretary of the Joint Committee of Ekiti Bar, Temidayo Akeredolu, and addressed to the chief registrar, Ekiti State Judiciary.

The notice, which has as title, “Re: Kidnap and Eventual Killing of Adeola Adebayo Esq, Notice of Boycott of all Courts in Ekiti State,” stated that the boycott was sanctioned by the joint committee.

It also noted that the protest held on Monday was to request the immediate arrest and prosecution of the “bloodthirsty harbingers of death ‘who’ kidnapped and killed Adeola Adebayo.”

“This is to further drive home our request as stated above and to also demand that government should take responsibility for the security of lives and property,” the notice highlighted.