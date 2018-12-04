2019: Akeredolu’s senior aides resign, decamp to PDP

Related News

Two senior aides of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, have resigned their appointments from the government, and decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party.

They are Benson Enikuomehin, who served as Senior Special Assistant, and Akopebi Lubi, who was a Special Assistant to the governor.

Mr Enikuomehin, was prior to the 2015 election, a member of the PDP, but defected to the All Progressives Congress in the wake of the crisis which engulfed the PDP in the state at the time.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Segun Ajiboye, on Tuesday said resignation of the aides would not any way affect the fortunes of the party at the coming elections.

He said the governor had accepted the resignation of the two aides after they tendered their resignations.

While denying that the duo left the All Progressives Congress and the government due to the political mood in the state, Mr Ajiboye said the aides and indeed everybody were free to join any political party or parties of their choice.

“It must be noted that the resignation and defection of the two former aides of the governor would not affect the chances of the President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC),” he said.

Mr Ajiboye also used the opportunity to clarify an earlier rumour that cabinet members had resigned their positions.

“The two aides of the governor who resigned their appointment were not members of the state executive council,” he said.

“The two former aides, Dr Benson Enikuomehin and Lubi were Senior Special Assistant (SSA) and Special Assistant (SA) respectively.

“Governor Akeredolu wishes the two, success in their future endeavours.”