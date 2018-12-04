Ondo Assembly faction suspends NULGE leadership

Related News

There is tension at the Ondo State branch of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, following a suspension order issued by a faction of the Ondo State House of Assembly, barring the union’s leadership.

The union recently elected its executive members amidst protests.

The aggrieved parties petitioned the house over the emergence of the new leadership and demanded an investigation.

Meanwhile, the house itself is still embroiled in a leadership crisis and currently has two factions.

While considering the petition on Tuesday, the house led by controversial speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun, ordered the new NULGE leadership to cease further activities at the secretariat.

It directed security agencies to take over the union’s secretariat located opposite Olesa Garage, in Akure pending the resolution of the crisis.

The house said its intervention was informed by the need to promptly resolve the crisis rocking the union.

The house thereafter gave the house committee on ethics and privileges headed by Jamiu Maito two weeks look into the matter and report back.

Reacting to the development, the newly elected state president of NULGE, Bola Taiwo, rejected the suspension.

He said the legislature lacked the constitutional right to intervene in the union’s matters.

Mr Taiwo noted that any aggrieved member of the union had the right to protest or petition the national body, which would address the matter in the interest of members.

He urged ”the lawmakers to settle their own crisis in the assembly rather than stepping into the union’s affairs”.