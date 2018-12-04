Yoruba group rallies support for regional development commission

A picture of Ibadan used to illustrated the story (Photo Credit: ICiR)
A Yoruba socio-cultural group, Majeobaje Movement, has called for support to enable the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) commission achieve its vision for the region.

The group made the call in a communique issued at the end of its meeting in Ibadan on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting held in Ibadan at the instance of Akinrogun Akindeko was attended by various Yoruba socio-cultural groups.

The DAWN commission was established in 2013 to promote development in the South-west Zone made up of Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, Osun and Ekiti states.

The group in the communique frowned at the present state of the region in all sectors, saying the implementation of the commission’s agenda could return the region to greatness.

“In the past, our region used to be at the forefront of everything. Our pacesetting role in business, revenue generation, education and others is what other regions emulate.

“Today, other regions that see us as a model are fast overtaking us in the various sectors, showing that the region risked relapse if urgent action is not taken.

“There is the need for Yoruba sons and daughters to take action toward saving the region from its present state.

“We must all support DAWN commission’s agenda for the region,” the communique said.

It urged governors and other stakeholders in the region to support the commission’s agenda toward achieving its goals.

Seye Oyeleye, the Director-General of DAWN Commission, had said the agenda of the commission was adopted by governors in the South-west in 2012 as a guide for the region.

He said the objective of the commission was cantered on a collective development of the region.

Mr Oyeleye said the agenda was targeted at inclusive economic growth, shared prosperity, resource optimization, improved revenue, improved well-being and greater Nigeria.

(NAN)

