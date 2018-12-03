Parents sue International School Ibadan over hijab controversy

University of Ibadan International School.
University of Ibadan International School.

Parents of some female Muslim students of the International School, Ibadan, have sued its authority for disallowing their children from wearing hijab on their school uniforms.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the applicants in the suit before an Oyo High Court in Ibadan, are Taofeek Yekinni, Idris Badiru, Sikiru Babarinde, Muideen Akerele and 10 others.

The respondents in the suit are: ISI, University of Ibadan, the School Principal, Phebean Olowe and Abideen Aderinto, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) and Chairman, ISI Board of Governors.

In the court summon obtained by NAN, the applicants’ lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi, urged the court to declare the continuous denial of the authority of ISI to allow the female Muslim students from wearing hijab as wrongful and unconstitutional.

Mr Fagbemi said the action of the authority of ISI violates the applicants’ right to freedom of thought, religion and right to education as contained in section 38 (1)(a) and 42(1)(a) of the Constitution.

He said the locking up or humiliation of 1 to 11 applicants by the 1 to 4 respondents by themselves and agents as a result of the use of hijab by 1 to 11 applicants is a violation of their fundamental human rights.

He urged the court to order perpetual injunction restraining the respondents either by themselves, agents or servants from further interfering or infringing in any manner with the applicants’ fundamental rights.

NAN reports that the suit has been fixed for December 21 for mention before the judge, Ladiran Akintola and all the respondents have been served. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.