UPDATED: Oyo shuts school after deadly clash

The Oyo State Government on Monday shut down Community Grammar School, Olodo, Ibadan.

It was gathered that a violent clash occurred during the school hours last Thursday and continued on Friday.

The decision to close the school was announced through a statement emailed to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday by the Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Ibironke Fatoki.

Mrs Fatoki said the school was shut due to an arson that occurred in the premises on Friday during a mob action by some hoodlums and miscreants after a violent protest by junior secondary school students the day before.

She stated that the government has set up a six-member panel to examine the immediate and remote causes of the incident, adding that the panel is expected to submit its report in seven working days.

Mrs Fatoki further disclosed that a block of 3 classrooms and four cars were burnt during the protest. She confirmed that one life was also lost during the mayhem.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that trouble started when the students protested against the N3,000 fees in the school.

A resident of Olodo who asked not to be named told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that protest led to the invitation of the police.

He said, “The school asked the students to pay N3,000 which the students rejected. They protested and while they were protesting, the school authority called the police. The police on getting to the school instead of using tear gas opened fire on the protesting students. They shot a student”.

Efforts made to get the reaction of the Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Police Command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, to speak on the involvement of the police were unsuccessful as he did not pick or return calls to his phone.