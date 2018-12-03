Ekiti govt summons school principal over illegal fees

Related News

The Ekiti State government warned the principal of Ado Grammar School, Ado Ekiti, Ebenezer Faluyi, on Monday after he was summoned for collecting unauthorised fees and other levies from students.

The deputy governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, who summoned the principal to his office said he had been receiving complaints that some school heads were still defying an executive order prohibiting collection of illegal fees from pupils and students of public schools.

A statement by Odunayo Ogunmola, the special assistant to the deputy governor on media, quoted Mr Egbeyemi as saying the government would not allow anybody to defy the executive order stopping the collection of illegal levies.

The principal, Mr Falayi, was eventually pardoned and warned not to repeat the act.

“I decided to pardon you because you have served the state for close to 35 years and you shouldn’t be sent home unmeritoriously otherwise, I would have ordered your suspension,” the deputy governor, said while accepting the pleas of the erring principal.

Mr Faluyi who confessed to the act claimed that he collected the fees after seeking clarification from the president of All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools, ANCOPSS, Ekiti State Chapter, Abiodun Omotoso, since the money was to cover materials to be used by the students.

He pleaded for leniency saying he had ordered an immediate stop to the collection and promised not to get involved in such act again.

The statement by the deputy governor’s spokesperson said the principal is due for retirement in July next year.

Mr Egbeyemi said that he received complaints from two parents from Ado Grammar School that the principal was alleged to have been collecting N6,900 from each student for school uniforms, socks, school badge, cardigan, sports vest, hymn book, prospectus, file jackets and examination fees.

He maintained that the full wrath of the law would be visited on any principal or head teacher who flouts the ban on fees in public schools.

He explained that the executive order signed by Governor Kayode Fayemi shortly after his assumption of duty was aimed at increasing enrollment in public schools, which he claimed had reduced drastically in the last four.

Mr Egbeyemi who stressed that no student must be sent out of school for any reason, said it is an offence to collect any fee whatsoever in Ekiti State public schools.

He stressed that any school head or principal caught in the act would be made to face the wrath of the law.