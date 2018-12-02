Lagos 2019: Why I chose Hamzat as running mate – Sanwo-Olu

Jide Sanwo-Olu (Photo Credit: PageOne)
Jide Sanwo-Olu (Photo Credit: PageOne)

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Jide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday said he chose Obafemi Hamzat as his running mate because he would make a capable deputy.

Mr Sanwo-Olu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that Mr Hamzat is a man with a high level of knowledge and skills that would help make the difference in the state.

”Femi and I, we have been friends for well over 15 years. I know his strength and I know he is a capable man, and I know he is a competent individual.

”I know his pedigree, the value, the level of integrity, knowledge and skills that he has.

”I’m not in any doubt that he would not only be a strong supporter of my campaign and programme, but he will be a capable deputy that will help make a difference in Lagos.

”It is two good hands in the narrative of Lagos State, ” he said. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.