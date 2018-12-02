Probe of ex-governors distracting from governance – Governorship candidates

Related News

Two governorship candidates in Ogun State say governors probing their successors is a waste of time and always cause distraction of governance.

Sina Kawonise of Yes Electorates Solidarity (YES) and Seyi Olufade-Olowookere of Alliance for Democracy (AD) stated this on Saturday as guests of the gubernatorial discussion programme organised by Metropolitan Broadcasting Services and Pen-pushing Media in Abeokuta.

The candidates said rather than engaging in their unending probe, former governors should be left for prosperity to judge. They stressed that no evildoers will go unpunished, as only God can decisively deal with corrupt officials.

On his manifesto, Mr Kawonise said his mission if elected would be to improve the lives of the citizens and resident of the state through various services, adding that he would put the people as the cornerstone of governance and leadership.

Mr Kawonise said his administration will consider knowledge that will raise the level of education, health, housing and total development of the people. He also declared that all the model schools constructed by the outgoing government will be transformed into technical colleges to avoid waste.

The YES party flagbearer said he would organise the economy not only on basis of the expansion of industrialisation, but to make it people-focused and people-friendly, while his major targets will also be job creation as a direct principle of governance

“Governance in the state will emphasise knowledge, education, health and total human development, expansion of the economy of the state through employment and entrepreneurial opportunities. Decision making and project execution will involve the people at all stages,” he said.

On his part, Mr Olufade-Olowookere said his vision for the state is to be self-sustaining on the path of consistent growth in critical human capital and economic indicators year on year.

The AD candidate said he would deploy simple governance of principles, technology and innovation for growth and sustainability in all sectors

“Every citizen has a right to live in dignity, to aspire to and attain a good life. It is the government’s responsibility to orchestrate the enabling environment that ensures everyone has a right to good education, health, security, food security and social economic development,” he said

The 39-year-old and youngest governorship candidate in the state said his five reformation pillars will focus on “Public Service Accountability and Governance;Security, Law and Order; Sustainable Human Capital Development; Infrastructure for Economic Growth and Prosperity; and Agriculture, Natural Resources, Reformation of Land Administration and Border Communities.”