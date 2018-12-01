2019: Sanwo-Olu, Agbaje wish one another well as guber campaigns begin

Jide Sanwo-Olu (Photo Credit: PageOne)
The candidates of the All Progressive Congress and People’s Democratic Party in the 2019 Lagos State gubernatorial polls, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Jimi Agbage, have addressed Lagosians as campaign started on Saturday.

According to the timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), political parties and candidates seeking to contest for Governorship and State Assembly elections are to commence campaigns on December 1, 2018 and end on February 28, 2019.

On Friday, Messrs Sanwo-Olu and Agbaje posted messages on their official social media pages.

“Tomorrow, INEC lifts restrictions on campaigns for gubernatorial elections across the country. As friends, family and political rivals go into passionate debates during this period, tempers will rise and fall. But one thing is for certain.

“To our supporters, let us shun the politics of violence, aggressive conversation, hatred and bitterness. Let us remember that though we are divided in our choice of candidates, we are all united in our desire to see an even greater Lagos.

“To my opponent, dear Jimi Agbaje, I may not be able to wish you victory, but I definitely wish you well,” Mr Sanwo-Olu posted.

In response, Mr Agbaje posted also.

“To Mr. Sanwo-Olu, thank you for the well wishes. In the same manner, I extend my best wishes to you and all the other governorship candidates running in Lagos. This election is about the people of Lagos. Let the campaigns begin.”

He further advised that Lagosians must unite. “This is no ordinary election. This is a fight for freedom. A fight for Democracy. A fight for Lagos. We will not be silent and we will not be oppressed or suppressed into a corner. This time around, Democracy must win.

“The question isn’t if Lagos is working. That’s clear, it is NOT for majority of people. But if we are ever going to be able to get it back on track, it would require that we bet on the people and their dreams and hopes for a more inclusive state. There’s no better time than now.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, Mr Agbaje stated that some of his campaign boards had been vandalised and staff were also threatened with violence.

“Early this morning our boards were vandalised and removed just as campaign commenced. Some of our deployment staff were also threatened with violence and warned to desist,” he posted on Twitter.

Governorship elections are slated to hold on March 2.

