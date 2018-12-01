Police arrest Ondo NURTW chairman, after lawmakers’ petition

Related News

The Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Ondo State Council, Jacob Adebo, popularly known as Idajo, was on Friday whisked away by officers of the Force CID, Lagos.

It was, however, not immediately clear if his arrest was connected with the invasion of the House of Assembly on November 9, where members of the union allegedly molested lawmakers while they attempted to change the house leadership.

Mr Adebo had led some thugs to the assembly complex on that day apparently to disrupt the impeachment process against the speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun.

The lawmakers were reportedly manhandled by the thugs, who also inflicted varying degrees of injuries on them and damaged their vehicles.

The lawmakers, numbering 17, eventually fled the state, alleging that their lives and that of their family members were threatened.

Led by the new speaker, Olamide George, the lawmakers wrote a petition to the Inspector General of Police alleging that they were attacked by the thugs in the presence of the Ondo State Police Commissioner, Gbenga Adeyanju, who did nothing to prevent the attack.

They also urged the IG to redeploy Mr Adeyanju and cause the arrest of Mr Adebo, for leading a violation of the hallowed chambers of the legislature and the attack on the lawmakers.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Command, Femi Joseph, had denied the allegations made by the lawmakers, saying it was false and unfounded.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, Mr Joseph confirmed the arrest of the NURTW Chairman, but said the command had no details of the arrest.

He said the arrest was initiated by the Force CID in Lagos and the Ondo State command only assisted in effecting the arrest as colleagues.

“I can confirm that he was arrested by men from the Force CID from Lagos, that is the much we know,” he said. “They asked for our assistance, and as colleagues we helped in effecting the arrest”

He added that only the Force CID office could give further details of the cause of the arrest.

Mr Adebo is a strong ally of the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who had refused to act against the union leader, when at a peace meeting, the lawmakers demanded that the governor should ensure his arrest.

The governing party, APC, was also opposed to the removal carried out by the majority lawmakers.

But the state government has dissociated itself from what went on at the assembly and denied that it made any effort to save Mr Adebo from being detained by the police.

The Special Assistant to the governor on New Media, Richard Olatunde, said in a statement on Friday that the governor was not in any way involved in what is happening to the union leader.