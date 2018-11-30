2019: Amosun’s Chief of Staff resigns

Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State [Photo: The Guardian Nigeria]
Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State [Photo: The Guardian Nigeria]

The Chief of Staff to Governor Ibikunle Amosun, Tolu Odebiyi, has resigned his appointment.

Mr Odebiyi, the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ogun West, resigned on Friday to pursue his senatorial ambition.

In a signed statement, the former Chief of Staff thanked Mr Amosun for the support, cooperation and the opportunity to serve the people of Ogun during the period.

He also thanked the state executive council for its support.

“I’m pleased with the confidence Senator Amosun reposed in me by the appointment and the process that led to my emergence as the APC senatorial candidate.

“Governor Amosun is a visionary leader, who has impacted positively on the socio-economic development of the state,” the statement quoted Mr Odebiyi as saying.

Mr Odebiyi vowed to make the progress of Ogun paramount in all his future considerations while praying for peace in the upcoming general elections.

Meanwhile, Noimot Salako-Oyedele has emerged as the running mate for the governorship candidate of the APC in the state, Dapo Abiodun.

Mrs Salako-Oyedele, 52, emerged late Thursday night after a thorough screening with five other aspirants.

A Masters degree holder in Public Health Engineering from the Imperial College of Science and Technology, London, and a B.Sc degree holder in Civil Engineering, University of Lagos, Mrs Salako-Oyedele is married with children. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.