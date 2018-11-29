Ogbomoso residents beg FG over abandoned expressway

Related News

Thousands of residents on Thursday gathered under the aegis of Ogbomoso Community Forum (OCF) to beg the Federal Government to complete the abandoned Oyo-Ogbomoso expressway.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the residents converged on Randa axis of the road in Ogbomoso to seek divine intervention for the completion of the road.

The inter-religious prayer session was attended by clerics from the main religions across Ogbomoso land.

Israel Olaniyan, the OCF Chairman, called on both the presidency and the National Assembly to take the road as a priority in order to save lives.

‘‘This road is a Federal Government project that passes through Oyo and Ogbomoso to Ilorin. The Ibadan-Oyo axis and Ogbomoso-Ilorin axis have been completed; it remains the Oyo-Ogbomoso road.

‘‘Recently, a family of nine perished on this road. The number of deaths recorded on this road is more than that recorded from the Boko Haram insurgency,’’ he claimed.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to make the road a priority before the end of his first term and urged the National Assembly to vote more money for the project.

Soun of Ogbomoso, Oladunni Oyewunmi, thanked the forum members for their efforts at ensuring the road project was completed.

Mr Oyewunmi, who was represented by Olaniyi Popoola, Onijeru of Ijeru, said the Federal Government was willing to complete the road but for what he described as some challenges.

He also called on the Federal Government to expedite action on the road which he said had sent several people to their early graves.

Abraham Oyetunji, Chairman of the Prayer Committee, said the prayer was organised to seek divine intervention against saboteurs and to ensure the completion of the road.

He said that the effort was a continuation of the forum’s earlier steps taken towards ensuring the completion of the new road.

‘‘The problem is not really from that of Federal Government; it is disheartening that some of our people could still be saboteurs, praying for non-completion of the road.

‘‘These are people who have collected compensation twice for their projects on the road site and are still praying against its completion,’’ he said.

Atanda Nafiu, Chairman, League of Imams Ogbomoso, and its environs and Alao Opeifa, Oluawo of Ogbomosoland, also commended the forum’s effort.

The duo expressed optimism that the prayers were already answered and the road would soon be completed.

Meanwhile, a senator, Monsurat Sunmonu (ADC-Oyo Central), has assured the people of the senatorial district, particularly people of Oyo and Ogbomoso of the Federal Government’s commitment to the completion of the road in due course.

Mrs Sunmonu, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, gave the assurance on Thursday while reacting to a news conference organised by the Ogbomosho Parapo on Thursday.

She said that the National Assembly was worried by the slow pace of work on the road, saying this was why the Senate Committee Chairman, Kabiru Gaya, inspected the site some weeks ago.

Mrs Sunmonu said the NASS would not relent in ensuring that the road was completed as soon as possible.

She recalled her efforts in the facilitation of Oyo -Ogbomoso road construction two years ago; saying her several efforts with the Federal Ministry of Works was to get the road done on time.

‘‘I acknowledge your hardship and assure you it would soon be over. Please, don’t be discouraged, the road will soon be completed,’’ she said. (NAN)