BREAKING: Amosun’s candidate, three other Rep members defect to other parties

Adekunle Akinlade, the preferred governorship candidate of Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Allied People’s Movement (APM).
Mr Akinlade, who lost to Dapo Abiodun at the recently conducted APC governorship primary in Ogun State, defected alongside three other members.
The other members are Rabiu Kaugama (Jigawa) who moved from the PDP to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mohammed Ajanah (Kogi) from APC to PDP and Salisu Koko (Kebbi) from APC to SDP.
Mr Akinlade’s defection is coming few days to Independent National Electoral Commission’s deadline of governorship candidates’ substitution.
Details later……
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.