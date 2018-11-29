‘Don’t buy cell phones from strangers’ – police warns

Related News

Oni Waheed, the divisional crime officer, Ilaro police command, Ogun State, has advised the public to desist from buying cell phones from strangers in order not to get into trouble with the law.

Mr Waheed gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ota, Ogun State.

He said instead, people should purchase their cell phones from well-known outlets to prevent them from getting into police net.

“It is easy to trace cell phones bought from an outlet when crime is being committed by criminals than the one purchased from a stranger,” he said.

Mr Waheed noted that hoodlums sometimes robbed people of their valuables like cell phones, laptops and money and sell them to innocent people.

According to him, most of the criminals who indulge in the act usually sell the stolen goods to innocent people, on the pretext that they needed money urgently to attend to some needs.

“We have seen many victims of such problem and there is no evidence to prove their innocence.”

(NAN)