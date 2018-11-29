‘Don’t buy cell phones from strangers’ – police warns

mobile-phones
Mobile ohones used to illustrate the story.

Oni Waheed, the divisional crime officer, Ilaro police command, Ogun State, has advised the public to desist from buying cell phones from strangers in order not to get into trouble with the law.

Mr Waheed gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ota, Ogun State.

He said instead, people should purchase their cell phones from well-known outlets to prevent them from getting into police net.

“It is easy to trace cell phones bought from an outlet when crime is being committed by criminals than the one purchased from a stranger,” he said.

Mr Waheed noted that hoodlums sometimes robbed people of their valuables like cell phones, laptops and money and sell them to innocent people.

According to him, most of the criminals who indulge in the act usually sell the stolen goods to innocent people, on the pretext that they needed money urgently to attend to some needs.

“We have seen many victims of such problem and there is no evidence to prove their innocence.”

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.