Mob kills SARS officer who shot a LASTMA personnel – Officials

Related News

The officer of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) who allegedly killed an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adeyemo Rotimi, in Lagos on Wednesday has reportedly been killed by a mob, an official has said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on Thursday how Mr Rotimi was murdered at Iyana-Ipaja around 6 pm on Wednesday while flagging the police down during traffic.

Addressing the unfortunate incident, LASMA took to its Twitter to confirm the death of one of its officials on Thursday.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of one of our gallant officers, Adeyemo Rotimi, who was murdered in cold blood by suspected FSARS operative while discharging his lawful duties at his point in Iyana Ipaja on the 28th of November, 2018,” the tweet read.

We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of one of our gallant officers, Adeyemo Rotimi, who was murdered in cold blood by suspected FSARS operative while discharging his lawful duties at his point in Iyana Ipaja on the 28th of November, 2018. pic.twitter.com/LrArWhQo0j — LASTMA (@followlastma) November 29, 2018

Reacting to the incident, the head of Police Public Complaint Commission, Yomi Shogunle, took to his Twitter some minutes after PREMIUM TIMES report to announce that the inspector who shot the LASTMA officer was mobbed and died while being rushed to a hospital.

“UPDATE on “SARS officer shoots LASTMA official dead.”

“The Inspector that allegedly shot dead Late Rotimi Adeyemo ‘m’ at Iyana-Ipaja Roundabout, Lagos at 6pm of 28.11.2018 was beaten to stupor by irate mob at the scene. This policeman also died while being rushed to the hospital.

“Both corpses have been deposited at Mainland General Hospital morgue, Lagos for an autopsy, RIP.”

“The name of the policeman is withheld because his NoK is yet to be notified by NPF. State CID Panti Yaba, Lagos is investigating the circumstances surrounding this double-murder case”, his tweet read

UPDATE on "SARS officer shoots LASTMA official dead."

The Inspector that allegedly shot dead Late Rotimi Adeyemo 'm' at Iyana-Ipaja Roundabout, Lagos at 6pm of 28.11.2018 was beaten to stupor by irate mob at the scene.

This policeman also died while being rushed to the hospital. — Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) November 29, 2018

While the Mr Shogunle did not disclose the identity of the officer, the Lagos State police spokesperson, Chike Oti, in a statement, identified him as Olukunle Olonode.

“On November 28, around 6pm, the driver of a Toyota Highlander SUV, with registration number LSR 277 BJ, later identified as Police Inspector, Olukunle Olonade, attached to FSARS Ikeja while driving along Iyana-Ipaja Road, was contravened for driving against traffic by a LASTMA official, one Rotimi Adeyemi, aged 46 years at Iyana-Ipaja Roundabout.

“The two men vehemently disagreed with each other. However, during the altercation, the said Inspector Olukunle Olonade allegedly shot the LASTMA officer to death.

“Consequently, irate mob, who thought that the shooter was an armed hoodlum because he was in mufti, descended on him and beat him to stupor.

“Although he was later rescued by teams of policemen drafted to the scene, he later gave up the ghost while being rushed to a hospital for treatment.

“The serial number of the pistol recovered at the scene was checked in the system and it revealed the bearer as Inspector Olukunle Olonade attached to FSARS Ikeja.

“Corpses of the deceased have been evacuated to the morgue for autopsy.

“The CP Lagos has directed that the late Inspector Olakunle Olonade be tried posthumously in orderly room and be recommended for dismissal from the Force,” he said.